belarusian-opposition-leader-calls-for-unity-against-lukashenko

The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, this Saturday called for unity in contesting President Alexander Lukashenko and assured that the head of state is ‘obliged’ to enter into dialogue with the opposition.

In an interview with AFP, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, 37 years previously English teacher, thanked the Belarusian people for the struggle started in the last few weeks, after the elections won by Lukashenko, but whose legitimacy has been contested at national and international level.

“I am so proud of the Belarusians now because, after 26 years of fear, they are ready to defend their rights. I appeal for them to continue, not to stop, because it is really important now to remain united in the fight for our rights ”, said the opposition leader from Vilnius, in Lithuania, where she took refuge after the presidential elections.

Belarus. In the first conference since he was in exile, Tsikhanouskaya demands new elections from Lukashenko

on the president's decision to strengthen border security in the face of an alleged external threat, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya considered it “an attempt to divert Belarusians from internal problems” and stressed the inevitability of dialogue.

“He has no choice. You have to understand that we are not a protest movement. We are the people of Belarus, we are a majority and we will not leave. We are no longer afraid, ”said the opposition leader, who argued that dialogue should begin as soon as possible“ so that the crisis does not become more profound ”.

The crisis in Belarus was triggered after the elections in 09 of August, which, according to official results, led President Alexander Lukashenko back to power 26 years, for a sixth term, with 80% of

The opposition candidate for the presidency, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is a refugee in Lithuania, having said that the vote was a fraud after the Electoral Commission had assigned her 10% of the votes.

Thousands of Belarusians left at streets across the country to demand Lukashenko's removal.

The protests have been harshly repressed by security forces, with almost 7. 000 people detained, dozens injured and at least three killed.