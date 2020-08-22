we-are-all-democrats-(some-more-than-others)

Everything I am going to write in the next few paragraphs should be obvious, an absolute consensus among Democrats. But perhaps that is the problem and it makes sense to adapt Orwell's famous phrase: we are all democrats, but some are more democratic than others. Belarus is just one more example of how, for our radical parliamentary left, socialism is first and then, eventually, democracy. They reject the evidence that collectivism, in its various forms, is a cousin of fascism and, based on this belief, bleach the trail of millions of deaths and the misery that their ideas promote and caused. Therefore, like fascists, they cannot pass.

It is a classic of our political life: when some socialist or communist regime, invariably autocratic, is in trouble, the PCP comes out in defense of the targeted dictator, denounces American imperialism and adopts a speech against interference in the internal affairs of that state . The less explicit Bloc takes refuge in a cowardly silence interspersed with shots in other directions, whether it be the democratically elected leaders who don't like it, whether Bolivia or another equivalent delusion. In common, these two parties are unable to condemn leaders and dictatorial governments when they defend ideas close to their own. It is not “America First!”, But it is certainly the ideology first. Both populists in common.

Freedom and democracy are inalienable. Any political project that does not fully consecrate them is not as simple as that. Would I, or any liberal worthy of the name, ever defend Pinochet – a bloodthirsty dictator, who did not respect fundamental freedoms – for more affinity with his economic inspiration? Or Órban, once a hero of the anti-communist resistance, who, although elected with respect for democratic rules and acclaimed by the Hungarian people, does not observe basic principles such as the separation of powers and freedom of the press? Nor is it a temptation as the primacy of political liberalism is, on this side of the spectrum, unquestionable. A defender of liberal democracies does not devalue or ignore values ​​of political or economic freedom. The freedom of individuals and, consequently, of nations, needs all these values ​​assured.

Unfortunately, we cannot say the same thing about the Portuguese parliamentary left, which includes the now called the “pedronunista” wing of the PS (there is even a deputy who has already had the luxury of celebrating the Bolshevik revolution). For these, ideological fanaticism overrides the old maxim that the ends do not justify the means, a fact that leads to the frequent legitimation of current dictatorships and the relativization of the crimes of those that took place in the last century. That is why they were astonished and indignant when, about a year ago, the European Parliament passed, by an overwhelming majority of votes, a resolution that equally condemned “ crimes against humanity and the massive violations of human rights perpetrated by the Nazi and Communist regimes and other totalitarian regimes ”. A vacation in Eastern Europe and a few conversations with those who lived in the skin of the misery of these regimes may have contributed to internalize some notion.

The timeless argument of these formal collectivists comes down to the precarious conviction that fascism is an ideology based on hatred and discrimination, while socialism and communism defend equality and social well-being. The distinction is thus made, at the theoretical level, at the level of values ​​and intentions, and then, at the practical level, to follow one of two positions: denial of the compromising facts, extolling the merits of social policies and their progressive streak or, alternatively, denial of these regimes as examples of governance inspired by those ideologies. But, let us be clear, there is no moral gymnastics, nor rhetorical dexterity that disguises the incompatibility of such ideas with democracy and fundamental freedoms.

Practice always wipes out ideological utopia. Consider the PCP's difficulty in condemning anything in China, where, in addition to the obvious lack of political freedom, the most abominable form of human discrimination, racial and ethnic racism, is practiced, reflected in “education centers”. in Xinjiang, where minorities like the Uighurs are detained, indoctrinated and subjected to forced labor. Recently, the African Union and other countries also demanded the intervention of the Chinese State to end discriminatory and humiliating behavior towards the minority of African immigrants in China. Again, from our communists, denial and silence.

In Belarus, where none of this needs (nor could) be written and the opposition is in prison or in exile, thousands of heroes fearless – many of them young people like those who fantasize about the enchanted anti-capitalist world here – try to free the country from Lukashenko's bonds and give freedom back to a people tired of decades of oppression. These, who know in the first person the atrocities of that regime and dream of the least we take for granted, who are not content with the distribution of poverty and do not admit to being less than free, deserved the respect and admiration of all. We cannot admit, under any circumstances, that there is room for dictatorial regimes in Europe.

As long as our parliamentary left does not reach the 21st Century and maintains the double standards that characterize its political action, determined to label fascists all those who disagree with it and always denial when confronted with criminal regimes that share its model of society, we cannot let our guard down. If a political extreme elects more than thirty deputies, being normalized by a hinge party of the system and its threat relativized by moderates who are exclusively focused on the essential fight against racist narratives or catalysts of other unacceptable hatreds, it may be advisable to interrupt the silence of the good and put these enemies of liberal democracy back in the bag of others, deposited as far as possible from the arch of governance. The extremes are not fought by catalog or calendar, there is no space for any convenience, it is an everyday struggle.