indonesian-volcano-sinabung-expels-new-column-of-smoke-and-ash

The Sinabung volcano, one of the most active on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, spewed smoke and ash again on Sunday, at a height of one kilometer, with no injuries reported, the volcanology agency reported.

According to the Associated Press (AP) news agency, the Sinabung volcano observation post reported that ash clouds had spread within a kilometer radius around the crater. Residents were advised to stay five kilometers from the crater.

In 10 in August, the volcano had expelled a column of smoke and ash at a height of five kilometers. About 30 a thousand people were forced to leave their houses in recent years, due to the activity of Sinabung.

The volcano, one of three that in Indonesia frequently experiences eruptions, has been dormant for four centuries, but went into activity in 2010, causing two deaths. Four years later, in 2014, they died 16 people in a volcanic eruption, and seven in 2016.

Indonesia is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity, with more than 400 volcanoes, of which at least 129 remain active and 65 are classified as dangerous, including Sinabung.