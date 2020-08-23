donald-trump's-older-sister-says-president-“has-no-principles”-and-is-“cruel”

The older sister of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, a former federal judge, harshly criticized his brother in a series of recordings released this Saturday, in which he says the head of state “has no principles ”

Maryanne Trump Barry, nine years older than her brother, was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who recently released a book about Donald Trump, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World Most Dangerous Man . Mary Trump said on Saturday that she made the recordings, with a total duration of 15 hours, between 2018 and 2019. These were released exclusively by The Washington Post.

Since the launch of her book, Mary Trump has been asked about the source of some of her information.

Mary Trump's book about her uncle and the Trump family was published last July in the United States of America (Ron Adar / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

In one of the recordings, Maryanne Trump Barry, from 83 years old, spoke about an interview 2018 with her brother on Fox News, in which Trump suggested that he place her on the border to supervise cases of migrant children who were being separated from their parents and forced waiting for the court additions to come from living in cramped rooms.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his bases,” said the chief's sister. US state. “He has no principles. None. None. And its bases … I mean, my God, if you're a religious person, you want to help other people. You are not going to do this. ”

Elsewhere, Trump's sister addressed the President's use of Twitter,“ You bastard tweet and the lies. Oh, my God, ”he said, admitting that he was“ speaking very freely ”. “Changing stories. The discharge of preparation. The lie, ”stressed Maryanne Barry.

Donald, Maryanne and Robert Trump in 1990, during the opening of the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. Maryanne Trump Barry never spoke publicly about her brother's stance ( Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Barry can also be heard saying that he thinks his brother has never read his views on immigration cases. At one point, Maryanne Barry said to her niece: “It is the falsehood of everything. It is falsehood and cruelty. Donald is cruel. ”

The recordings came just a day after the late Robert Trump, the younger brother of Maryanne and the President of the United States, was honored at a ceremony at the White House. “I miss my brother and will continue to work hard for the American people,” he said in a statement. “Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever ”, added the President.