lithuanians-and-belarusians-make-human-cord-to-the-border

A human cord will be formed this Sunday from the capital of Lithuania to the border with Belarus in solidarity with the Belarusians who are trying to force the President out since his contested reelection on August 9.

The Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, has faced daily demonstrations and a strike movement called by the opposition, since the results attributed to him were announced 80% of votes, against 10% of Svetlana Tikhanovskaia. The main opponent is a refugee in Lithuania, a country that welcomes many Belarusians in exile.

English teacher of 37 years old, recent in politics, Svetlana Tikhanovskaia transformed the presidential campaign in Belarus by gathering unprecedented crowds at its rallies and gaining the support of other opponents.

Belarusian opposition leader calls for unity against Lukashenko

The opposition denounced the presidential election as fraudulent and thousands of Belarusians took to the streets across the country to demand the removal of Lukashenko, which led to a violent rebuke by the security forces, with almost seven thousand people arrested, dozens injured and three killed.

On Wednesday, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the EU is in solidarity with the people of Belarus and will support them, and that it will sanction those responsible for fraud in the presidential elections and for violence, as “Does not accept impunity.”

One of the biggest opposition protests in Belarusian history took place a week ago, with several tens of thousands of people gathered in Minsk to demand the departure of the head of state , but the President has already rejected the possibility of holding new presidential elections.