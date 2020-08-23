covid-19.-italy-starts-testing-human-vaccine-created-and-developed-in-the-country

Italy begins on Monday to test on 90 humans a vaccine created and developed in the country against the new coronavirus, announced the biotechnological company ReiThera. Thousands of people responded to the request for volunteers, including more than 5,000 in the last week alone, but only the 90 selected will be subjected to tests to be carried out at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani.

The vaccine, created, developed and patented in the country, has already surpassed the preclinical tests carried out so much in vitro as in animals and the first results showed a strong immune response and a good safety profile, according with the authorities of the Lazio region, which has Rome as its capital, which financed the vaccine investigation with 5 million euros.

The first five volunteers to receive the vaccine are men, among 31 and the 46 years, which passed the preliminary medical exams and proved their suitability. If there are no significant adverse side effects, the vaccine will then be applied in a higher dose to a second group of volunteers between 07 and 09 September.

The 90 chosen volunteers are divided into two age groups, one among 18 and 55 years and one between 65 and the 85 years, each of which divided into three subgroups of 15 people, who will be given a different dose of the vaccine.

During “phase 1”, each volunteer will receive a dose of the vaccine and will subsequently undergo seven controls, the first two of which will be a few days after the vaccine and the last one after 24 weeks. If the results of “phase 1” are positive, “phase 2” could start already in the fall, with a greater number of volunteers, both in Italy and in other countries.