tens-of-thousands-of-belarusians-protest-in-minsk-against-president

Tens of thousands of Belarusians demonstrated this Sunday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to demand the departure of President Alexander Lukashenko, reelected on August 9, but who has been facing strong opposition for weeks.
The France Presse agency (AFP) describes that, wearing white and red flags, the colors of the protest, the protesters gathered in Independence Square and in the surrounding streets, chanting slogans like “freedom!”. The opposition-related media, which have also reported on similar demonstrations in other cities in Belarus, speak of “more than 100 thousand demonstrators in the Belarusian capital ”, in a protest that takes place for the second consecutive Sunday.
the reelection of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has faced daily demonstrations and a strike movement called by the opposition, since the results attributed to him were announced 80% of votes, against 10% of Svetlana Tikhanovskaia.
The protesters contest the results , considering them “fraudulent”, and denounce “brutal repression”, as described by AFP. “If [Lukashenko] he really won the election, then why is it that so many people go to the streets against him?” Asks Yevgeny, a protester from 18 years. Nikita, 28 years old, says that Lukashenko “wants everyone to disperse and live as before”, but guarantees: “Nothing will ever be the same.”
Last week, in Minsk, more than 100 a thousand people gathered to demand the departure of Lukashenko who is in power 26 for years power. But the Belarusian president ruled out the job, as requested by his main opponent in the August 9 vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa who after exile in Lithuania for fear of threats, as reported by family members.
Lithuanians and Belarusians make human cord to the border
The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said this Sunday that Brussels does not want to convert Belarus into a “second Ukraine”, saying that it is necessary to negotiate with President Alexander Lukashenko.
The head of European diplomacy stressed that it is necessary to continue the dialogue with Lukashenko, comparing with the situation of Venezuelan President, Nicolás Mature. “Maduro and Lukashenko are in exactly the same situation. We do not recognize that they were legitimately elected. But, whether we like it or not, they control the Government and we must continue to deal with them, although we do not recognize their democratic legitimacy ”, he explained.