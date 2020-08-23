air-transfer-from-putin's-opponent-to-germany-was-paid-for-by-russian-businessman

The transfer of Alexei Navalny from Omsk, Russia, to Berlin, Germany, on a plane with medical personnel to treat a possible poisoning, was paid for by the Russian businessman and philanthropist Boris Zimin, based in the United States of America, he informed himself.

The businessman, son of the founder of the telecommunications company Vimpelcom, Dmitri Zimin, confirmed that he had paid for Navalny's transport to Berlin in a message posted on Facebook. At the same time, the millionaire was surprised by the turmoil caused on social networks with this news.

According to Zimin, “it is very sad” that the provision of basic aid promotes so many “pats” on the back”. The businessman added that he appreciates the signs of thanks, but asked all his followers to recall the cases of Russian activists unjustly convicted or tortured “to death”.

“I invite you to pay attention and shake hands with those around us who fight for some cause, for principles and conscience, risking their lives and well-being ”, wrote Zimin who, in an interview in 2018, revealed that it has supported Navalny's anti-corruption fund since its foundation in 2012.

The anti-corruption activist is one of President Putin's most prominent critics and has been arrested several times times. Alexei Navalny arrived at Berlin's Tegel airport on Saturday from Omsk, Siberia, on a plane with medical personnel to be treated at La Charité university hospital.

Navalny is in a coma, possibly due to poisoning, although the Russian doctors who treated him first talked about problems with metabolism. Russian doctors initially denied authorization for Navalny to be transferred to Germany, considering that the opponent was not in a position to do so, but later they relented and even allowed the activist to be examined by German doctors.

Alexei Navalny's wife had also addressed a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking to be allowed to leave the country.

Navalny supporters believe the activist was poisoned through tea he drank at Tomsk airport in Siberia, from where he flew to Moscow on Thursday. The aircraft on which the politician was traveling, the author of several investigations into corruption among Russian elites, had to make an emergency stop in Omsk due to a sudden collapse of Navalny.