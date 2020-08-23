mike-pompeo-visits-isarel-next-week-to-address-diplomatic-ties-with-the-united-arab-emirates

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travels to Israel on Monday to discuss establishing diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and efforts to re-impose sanctions on Iran , was announced this Sunday.

Mike Pompeo is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he will discuss normalizing relations with the UAE, with Washington mediation and pending the signing of an agreement, the Spanish news agency said. EFF.

Also on the agenda is the process opened by the United States at the United Nations (UN) to restore international sanctions against Tehran, which Israel supports, an initiative that some experts consider to have “a questionable legal basis “and which has opposition within the UN Security Council.

According to public broadcaster Khan cited by EFE, another item on Pompeo's agenda will be China's influence in Israel, where it has a presence through companies working in the management of infrastructure and construction projects, “an issue that worries Washington, which aims to minimize the growing weight of its main commercial rival”.

After passing through Israel, the US Secretary of State will travel to the United Arab Emirates to discuss the progress of negotiations with Israel.

Since 13 in August, when the United States announced the official rapprochement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the two countries have taken important steps towards an agreement. A direct line of communication was opened eight days ago, and companies from both countries reached a commercial agreement to jointly investigate the covid pandemic – 19.

The head of Mossad (Israeli secret services), Yosi Cohen, traveled to Abu Dhabi for a meeting with the adviser security of the United Arab Emirates. In addition to the normalization of political relations, the two countries want an understanding of relations at the economic and tourism level and have already started negotiating the establishment of direct flights between Tel Aviv, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The White House has insisted that other countries in the Persian Gulf, such as Bahrain, Oman or Saudi Arabia, follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates. The step taken by Abu Dhabi is a change in the historical consensus within the Arab League, which rejects the establishment of relations with Israel until there is a peace agreement with the Palestinians.