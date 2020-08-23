sea-watch-4-rescues-104-migrants-in-the-mediterranean

The Sea-Watch 4 rescued people this Sunday 104 in two operations carried out at cable in the Mediterranean Sea, informed the non-governmental organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which chartered the ship together with Sea Watch.

In the early hours of the morning, the ship's rescue teams rescued 97 people aboard an overcrowded pneumatic motorboat, hours after saving seven other people on another motorboat.

“These men, women and children were sighted in international waters, about 30 nautical miles from the Libyan coast. All survivors are now safe on board Sea-Watch 4, ”wrote MSF on Twitter.

This was Sea-Watch 4's first rescue mission since it set sail on 16 August from the port of Burriana, in Spain, towards the Central Mediterranean to help migrants trying to cross that sea from Libya to Europe.

The boat left with about 30 people on board, among crew , rescue team and health professionals, in order to adapt to the security needs imposed by the Covid pandemic – 19.

The old oceanographic research boat, now converted, is sailing under the German flag in an area where it has not operated a rescue boat for several months.