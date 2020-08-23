sea-watch-4-rescues-104-migrants-in-the-mediterranean

This Saturday, Sea-Watch 4 rescued 104 people in two operations carried out in the Mediterranean Sea, informed the non-governmental organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which chartered the ship together with Sea Watch.

In the early hours of the morning, the ship's rescue teams rescued 97 people aboard an overcrowded pneumatic motorboat, hours after saving seven others on another motorboat.

These men, women and children were spotted in international waters, around 30 nautical miles from the Libyan coast. All survivors are now safe on board Sea-Watch 4 ″, wrote MSF on Twitter.

This was Sea-Watch 4's first rescue mission since set sail on 16 in August from the port of Burriana, in Spain, towards the Central Mediterranean to help migrants trying to cross that sea from Libya with destination to Europe.

The boat left with about 30 people on board, including crew, rescue workers and health professionals, in order to adapt to the security needs imposed by the Covid pandemic – 19.

The old oceanographic research boat, now reconverted, sails under the German flag in an area where no rescue boat has been operating for several months .