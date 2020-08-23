african-development-bank:-african-countries-need-“massive-effort”-to-recover-from-the-pandemic

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) said this Sunday that African countries will need a “massive effort” to recover from the effects of the Covid pandemic – 19, which nullified decades of economic development.

“No nation has been spared, our collective humanity is at risk, the effects will be profound and prolonged, and a massive effort to help countries, particularly Africans, will be needed to recover from the pandemic,” said Akinwumi Adesina in the welcome speech to the bank's Annual Meetings.

“Never has the need to build resilience so critical to guarantee the economic, financial and environmental development” of African countries, said the banker, justifying the decision to hold the Meetings in virtual format for the first time with the measures to contain the spread of Covid – 19.

“The decision to meet in a virtual way was motivated by the need to guarantee the safety of all in these extraordinary times, when the limits of science were tested, the scope of budgetary capacity was stretched to unimaginable limits and the economic gains of decades were lost to the pandemic, which shook economies, peoples and institutions around the world, ”said the banker.

In his welcome speech to the Meetings, which take place from Tuesday to Thursday, Adesina reminded the 10 $ 1 billion made available through a specific financial aid instrument African countries to combat the effects of the pandemic and stressed that this support is financially sustainable for the bank.

“We were quick to implement the countercyclical role of helping economies, within our prudential limits, and our support is providing much-needed fiscal relief, as all countries are dealing with an increase in debt, deficits and an urgent need for more resources, ”he concluded.

This year's meeting follows the criticisms made by the United States to the decision of the bank's ethics committee, which cleared the bank's president, Akinwumi Adesina, of the accusations made by an anonymous group of employees in favor of family members and

The commission appointed a working group, of which the former President of Ireland was a member, to validate the conclusions of the investigation, and the group concluded that Adesina should be absolved of all accusations made by the anonymous group of officials and that the ethics committee analyzed the case in an impartial manner.

Adesina should therefore be elected for a new five-year term.

In Africa, there are 27. 592 confirmed deaths in more than 1.1 million infected in 55 countries, according to the latest statistics on the pandemic in that continent.

The Covi pandemic d – 19 has already provoked at least 805 thousand dead and infected more than 23 millions of people in 196 countries and territories, according to an assessment made by the French agency AFP.