larry-king-reveals-he-lost-two-children-in-three-weeks

At 86, Larry King goes through a painful phase, with the presenter turning to Facebook to share the tragic news with his followers: in just three weeks, he watched the deaths of two children. Andy King was 65 years old and left unexpected at the end of July, not resisting a heart attack. Your daughter Chaia King, from 52, died earlier this week, “shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer,” described a mourning King.

“Both they were good people and good souls and they will miss you a lot “, he added in the emotional message, through which he asked for understanding for the delicate moment that the family faces, venting that” no father should have to bury a son “.

Both Andy and Chaia were the result of Larry King's marriage to Alene Atkins, formalized in 1961. The couple divorced and would exchange rings years later, at 1967, finally separating in 1971. Alene would die, serenely, in 2017, as King tweeted at the time.

The well-known presenter, who led between 1985 and 2010, CNN's “Larry King Live” format, has four other children from a previous relationship. In 2019, the year he underwent an operation on the heart, he separated from Shawn Southwick, your most recent companion.