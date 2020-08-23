ukrainian-boeing-pilots-shot-down-by-iran-in-january-survived-the-first-missile

The black boxes of the Ukrainian Boeing shot down in Tehran in January revealed that the pilots were still alive after the plane was hit by the first of two missiles, Iranian officials said on Sunday.

The Iranian Armed Forces admitted on 11 last January that three days earlier they had “shot down” Boeing on the Ukraine International Airlines PS flight 752 between Tehran and Kiev, shortly after the aircraft took off from Tehran International Airport.

The cockpit voice recorder picked up a conversation between the pilot, the co-pilot and an instructor “until 19 seconds after the first missile hit the plane, ”said the head of Iranian civil aviation, Turaj Dehghani Zanganaeh, quoted by the website of Iribnews, the country's state television channel.

“The instructor says the aircraft has an electronic problem and the auxiliary power supply has been activated,” added the same source, sharing data from black boxes extracted by French experts from the French Research and Analysis Office (BEA) in Paris for the first time.

“The pilots were informed that the two aircraft engines were on ”, he said.

The black boxes stopped working 19 seconds after the first hit. “The analysis of the consequences of the second missile could not be obtained from the black boxes,” said Dehghani Zanganaeh.

According to a source close to the investigation, the statements by the head of Iranian civil aviation are not surprising.

“Nothing more could be found”, according to this source, for whom the causes of the accident (who fired and why) will never be known through the operation of the black boxes.

The tragedy cost the lives of 176 People on board the plane, mostly Iranians and Canadians, many of whom are dual nationals.

Following diplomatic agreements between Canada and Ukraine, which required an international expert examination of black boxes, the BEA (Bureau d'enquêtes et d'analyses) indicated at the end of June that Iran had officially requested the technical assistance of the office in repairing and downloading the data contained therein.

On the day of the accident, Iran's air defenses were on high alert for fear of an American attack.

Iran expected Washington's response to the Iranian attack on a base used by the US military in Iraq in response to the US operation that killed General Qassem Soleimani, architect of Iran's regional military strategy, in an attack on Baghdad.