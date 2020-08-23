israel.-netanyahu-announces-agreement-to-avoid-fourth-legislative-elections-in-two-years

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this Sunday an agreement that extends budget negotiations by more 100 days, until December 3, and it avoids the collapse of your Government and the holding of legislative quarters in two years.

“Now is the time for unity, not for elections,” said the head of the Israeli government, according to the Associated Press, in a speech to the country broadcast on television.

Netanyahu and their political rival but coalition partner Benny Gantz had until 24 next Monday, the constitutional deadline for reaching a budgetary agreement, under penalty of the Government being automatically dissolved and new legislative elections being launched, on Wednesdays in less than two years.

In his speech to the country, Netanyahu explained that, after the historic agreement to reestablish diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and in a period when the country faces a serious health crisis with the Covid pandemic – 19, understood that it would be wrong to force the holding of new elections.

The Israeli political crisis goes far beyond the stalemate in budget negotiations, based on a serious economic crisis motivated by the Covid pandemic – 19, but also in the problems that Netanyahu faces with Justice.

The Netanyahu Government is fighting a second wave of the pandemic in the country, which has not been able to stabilize, and is facing the protests of its citizens, who for weeks have called for the resignation of the Israeli chief executive on the streets, imputing to him the responsibilities in an economic crisis that has caused the unemployment rate, for example, to overcome the 20% unemployment, compared to the 4% recorded in February this year.

The Israeli Prime Minister is on trial for fraud, bribery and abuse of confidence in three cases of corruption, and from January onwards he will have to appear before a judge three times per

Netanyahu's announcement has yet to be formalized by the F commission inances of the lower house of the Israeli Parliament in a draft law, which will face a double vote for approval before the deadline on Monday night.