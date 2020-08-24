donald-trump:-“we-have-some-incredible-responses-[against-covid-19]-and-we-will-not-let-them-be-withheld”

Donald Trump announced this Sunday in a press conference that the American drug agency (FDA) had issued a Emergency use authorization for plasma from people who recovered from Covid – 19 and that can be used to treat other patients in specific conditions.

“The FDA made an independent determination that the treatment was safe and very effective,” announced the President of the United States.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn , who presented the data at the same press conference, was less effusive in words and described the use of plasma as having “a promising effectiveness” . Asked by one of the journalists in the room about the clear difference in meaning, Hahn said they were “nuances of language” related to the legal aspects of authorization. Answer that didn't convince the journalist.

“I would say that if you are one of the 35 people in 100 whose data show that it survives as a result of this [do tratamento com plasma], I think it is very significant for the person and the family ”, concluded the FDA commissioner. And together with Trump they turned their backs on the room. This was only the third question granted to journalists.

Based on the available scientific evidence, the FDA concluded, as described in its decision memo, that this product may be effective in treating Covid – 19 and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks product, ”said the agency in a press release.

The plasma of convalescent patients is the liquid part of the blood of patients who had Covid's disease – 19 and that managed to recover. In this liquid part are the antibodies produced by the immune system to fight infection with SARS-CoV-2. Plasma appears to decrease severe symptoms of the disease and shorten its duration. When given to patients under 80 years, which do not require ventilation, the treatment increased the survival rate by 35% of cases.

At the press conference, Donald Trump was accompanied not only by Stephen Hahn, but also by Alex Michael Azar II, Secretary of Health and Human Services, former lobbyist for the pharmaceutical industry.

The US President presented the treatment of Covid patients – 19 with plasma from convalescent patients as a “historic announcement” mainly because the FDA's emergency use authorization would allow more people to access the treatment. Alex Azar and Stephen Hahn mainly dealt with thanking many times to the President everything he did to make this possible.

It might even look like Trump had made peace with the FDA after writing on Twitter that the agency was deliberately delaying clinical trials with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines , allegedly to harm him in the elections – without presenting, however, any evidence for this allegation. But the President's responses made it clear that the pressure has not ended.

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

Speaking to both journalists and the two guests he had beside him, Donald Trump said that “ there are people at the FDA and even the Department of Health and Human Services who may have tried to retain ”the special plasma authorization , but that was for “political reasons”.

“And this has nothing to do with politics, it has to do with life and death,” said the President, who has seen popularity drop by the way he has not even managed to contain the pandemic in the country. The United States currently has almost 5.7 million cases and more than 176 thousand deaths.

Interestingly, the Donald Trump ad appears the day before the filing process formalizing his candidacy for re-election in the presidential election.

Donald Trump left two clear messages about not allowing anyone to try to delay the processes he wants to see ahead of the elections. “We have some incredible answers [contra a Covid-19] and we will not let them be withheld” , he said, in response to a journalist. “We will have news about vaccines very soon,” he had said moments before.

The President guarantees, however, that they are not trying to skip steps, but to use the legal mechanisms to advance authorizations more quickly.

The evolution of vaccines against Covid – 19 and administrative advances in Russia

The publication on Twitter, about the alleged delay in clinical trials of vaccines, had already aroused the reaction of some executives in the biotechnology industry, who recalled that policy should be kept away from the way in which experiments are conducted so as not to compromise public confidence in clinical trials, STAT News reported.

But Monday's Finantial Times says that this is exactly what the Trump administration wants to do: go beyond U.S. legislation to manage to have a v in use in the United States before the November elections . In this case, the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, in partnership with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, said the British newspaper based on three sources who had access to the plan.

FT: Trump eyes fast tracking UK Covid 19 vaccine before election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic. twitter.com/dNhcxAnJLY – Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 23, 2020

As in the case of plasma for convalescent patients or, previously, to remedy it, the FDA may grant emergency use authorizations when you consider that the treatments are safe and have a promising effectiveness , even though they have not completed all the steps to enter the normal market, explained Stephen Hahn.

The problem with vaccines is that the FDA usually requires that the Phase 3 clinical trial has been done with 30 at least 1,000 people, according to the Finantial Times. So far, the Oxford vaccine has only shown results for 10 thousand people.

The advantage for Trump, if the FDA approved the emergency use authorization, would be to show, before the elections, how he found a solution to stop the pandemic. The problem is that going over what government guidelines are could increase people's mistrust even more, highlights the Finantial Times. And at a time when you want to have a massive vaccination, growing mistrust in the population is not a good solution.

Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo said that it was “absolutely false” that the Trump administration wanted to see an emergency use permit issued before the elections .

One thing is for sure , with or without pressure, the decision is FDA. And it is also an agency that is held responsible if the approval of treatments against Covid is accelerated or delayed too much (19. And Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biological Research and Evaluation and responsible for evaluating candidate vaccines, told Reuters that if resigned if required to approve a vaccine that was not safe .