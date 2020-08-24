republicans-begin-monday-to-formalize-trump's-presidential-candidacy

The process of formalizing Donald Trump's candidacy for re-election in the November 3 presidential election in the United States begins this Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At the event, which lasts for four days under the motto “Honoring Great American History” , important supporters of Donald Trump and members of his family participate as well as representatives of the Organizing Committee, led by Marcia Lee Kelly, designates as “silent majority”.

The Convention Organizing Committee expects the presence of about 50 thousand visitors over the four days , including delegates, special guests and the press, for which they were registered 15 a thousand media professionals

Donald Trump's first term was marked by ruptures with the policies of his predecessor in the White House, Democrat Barack Obama, and following, externally, an isolationist and conflicting policy with allies, tearing up international agreements and p trying to impose the “pax americana” vision in a world in continuous social and political upheaval.

Without any previous political experience, Trump benefited from the election of 2016 of the broad electorate protest against the traditional American bipartisan system in Washington, which it characterized as a “swamp that needed to be drained ”

Businessman and television star Donald Trump won the presidential election at 70 years, without having held any political office, which demonstrated a certain aversion of voters to the political system, but also adherence to a campaign with populist characteristics, which experts believe it favors dictatorships and authoritarian leaders.

The exercise of the presidential mandate was marked more by voluntarism than by consultation and the preferred way to perform it was privileging the social network Twitter.

In 2020, the much-attended street protests for dozens of consecutive days after the death of black citizen George Floyd in police custody proved the revolt against institutionalized racism in the USA and against police violence, but his interventions have deserved condemnation, both internally and externally.

During the past few years, Trump has defended himself from negative portraits in average with accusations of “fake news” or “hoax '(farce) that made a large part of the media emphasize the failures of the Presidency.

External relations accumulated tensions during the first term. From an early age, several international organizations denounced the lack of American cooperation in multilateral alliances, such as the United Nations (UN) and its various bodies.

In 2017, the President officially confirmed the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement (signed on 2015) on climate change. The following year, the US abandoned the UN Human Rights Council and announced the untying of the Nuclear Agreement with Iran.

This year, the country severed ties with the World Health Organization (WHO)

Since the beginning of the year, Donald Trump has considered China as the inventor of the covid pandemic – 19, which has already killed more than 790 1,000 people worldwide, and insists on calling the new coronavirus “China's virus”.

Even so, the President has devalued the intense impact on the lives of citizens and workers.

In terms of bilateral relations, the United States has been waging a trade war with China. , harming the world economy.

The US administration achieved an approximation with the North Korean regime in 2018, but the initiative has deteriorated and appears to be in a dead end.

Trump, who will deliver the speech on the last day of the speech runs for the second term with Vice President Mike Pence at his side, and faces Democratic choice led by Joe Biden, who presents African-American Kamala Harris as a vice presidential candidate.