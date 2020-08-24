covid-19:-macao-students-return-to-classes-starting-september-1

Macao students will return to classes in September, with most schools reopening on the first day of the month , while the Portuguese School of Macau kicks off a week later, officials said Monday.

“Most schools will start at the beginning of September of the school year 2020 / 2021, with more than 60% of them will start 01 of September, 15% The 02 of September, and the rest to 03 of September or after this date ”, said in a statement the Directorate of Education and Youth Services (DSEJ).

social detachment, the mandatory use of a mask, as well as the temperature measurement should continue to be mandatory in order to prevent the spread of Covid – 19 , in a territory that never registered any case of community transmission.

Macau was one of the first territories to be reached by the pandemic. So far have been identified 46 cases , but currently not there is no asset.

The students of the territory had a troubled school year with classes suspended since the end of January, due to Covid – 19, with the return occurring in a phased manner from May.

Now, and in order to guarantee a return to safe classes, DSEJ called on schools to do a good job of preventing and controlling the epidemic during summer , advised students and teachers to “increase their awareness of self-health and hygiene management, avoid traveling to infected areas and abroad, and keep abreast of the latest developments in the epidemic and immigration restrictions to ensure a smooth start in the new school year. ”

At the same time, read in a note released by the authorities in mid-August, “schools are required to thoroughly clean and disinfect their 'campuses' according to the guidelines” within one week before beginning of the new school year.