Champions League: over a hundred detainees in Paris during and after the final
The French authorities have identified 148 people, of whom 108 were detained, following disagreements that occurred on Sunday night and at dawn this Monday in Paris.
The clashes began in the vicinity of Parque dos Princes, the Paris Saint-Germain stadium, which lost the final in Lisbon against Bayern Munich, 1-0, and in the Champs-Élysées, where storefronts were played. shops and burning cars.
The French Ministry of Interior revealed, in a 'tweet' in which it alludes to “the savagery of certain criminals”, that “16 Police officers were injured, 12 stores attacked and a fortnight of vandalized vehicles. ”
Local police said they had done “404 warnings for the use of an individual protection mask, in mandatory locations”
On their debut in the Champions League finals, Paris Saint-Germain lost on Sunday at Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, against Bayern Munich, 1-0, with a goal by the Frenchman Kingsley Coman.