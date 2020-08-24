champions-league:-over-a-hundred-detainees-in-paris-during-and-after-the-final

The French authorities have identified 148 people, of whom 108 have been detained following disagreements that occurred on Sunday night and the dawn of this Monday , in Paris, during and after the football Champions League final.

The clashes began in the vicinity of Parque dos Princes, the Paris Saint-Germain stadium, which lost the final in Lisbon against Bayern Munich, 1-0, and in the Champs-Élysées, where storefronts were played. shops and burning cars.

The French Ministry of Interior revealed, in a 'tweet' in which it alludes to “the savagery of certain criminals”, that “16 Police officers were injured, 12 stores attacked and a fortnight of vandalized vehicles. ”

Local police said they had done “404 warnings for the use of an individual protection mask, in mandatory locations”

On their debut in the Champions League finals, Paris Saint-Germain lost on Sunday at Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, against Bayern Munich, 1-0, with a goal by the Frenchman Kingsley Coman.