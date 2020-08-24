car:-portuguese-military-in-new-operation-against-rebels-in-the-northwest-of-the-country

The 7th National Detached Force, a contingent of 180 elements , mostly paratroopers, is this Monday involved in a new operation against rebels in the northwestern Central African Republic (CAR), Bocaranga region, along the borders with Chad and Cameroon.

According to a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces (EMGFA), it is a mission joint with Nepalese (United Nations) blue helmet forces , which also has air support from Pakistani helicopters and Sri Lanka.

The objective “is the protection of civilians , through the deterrence and restriction of movements of armed elements assigned to the 3R group (Return, Complaint, Reconciliation) which, in manifest non-compliance with the provisions of the peace agreements signed in February 2019 with the CAR Government , is harassing the population and operating outside the Koui Region (25 km west of Bocaranga), to which it should be circumscribed. ”

The Portuguese military are using,“ for the first time, the new armored vehicles VAMTAC ST5, from Army, which have recently been sent to the RCA, ensuring greater protection, mobility and firepower. ”

The elements involved in this operation left the capital, Bangui, by land and moved about 550 kilometers, for five days, “due to weather and terrain”. Portugal has been present in the CAR since the beginning of 2017, within the scope of United Nations missions and the European Union.

A few months before the presidential elections, scheduled for December, the CAR remains stage of violence by militias and armed groups. RCA fell into chaos and violence in 2013, after the overthrow of the then President of the CAR, François Bozizé, by armed groups together in Séléka, which provoked the opposition of other militias, grouped together under the anti-Balaka designation. Since then, Central African territory has been the scene of community clashes between these groups, which have forced almost a quarter of the 4.7 million inhabitants of CAR to leave their homes.

The Central African Government controls one fifth of the territory, the rest being divided by more than 15 groups seeking to obtain money through abductions, extortion, blockage of communication routes , mineral resources (diamonds and gold, among others), cattle theft and slaughtering elephants for sale of ivory.

After six years of exile abroad, Bozizé returned to the country's capital, Bangui, in December 2019. The former head of state remains under sanctions applied by the UN for his role in the conflict, including his support for Christian anti-Balaka militias.

The United Nations Security Council recently approved the extension of the arms embargo in the CAR for another year.

A peace agreement was signed in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, in February 2019 by Government and by 14 armed groups, and a month later the parties agreed on inclusive government, within the framework of the peace process.