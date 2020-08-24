Gambling Market 2020 Latest Trend, Growth and Business Opportunities: William Hill; MGM Resorts; Las Vegas Sands; Paddy Power

Gambling Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Gambling market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Gambling market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Gambling market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Gambling industry.

Top Leading Companies of Global Gambling Market are William Hill; MGM Resorts; Las Vegas Sands; Paddy Power; Betfair Entertainment and others.

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global gambling market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global gambling market.

The global gambling market is expected to decline from $521.6 billion in 2019 to $495.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $592.5 billion in 2023.

Gambling market has set a new trend of game content through socialization and mobilization. Players use social networks and mobile gadgets to play which helps in cash-less transactions. This has boosted the interaction and communication among people through social games. Also new regulatory acts adopted by many countries paved favorable conditions for the growth of gambling market. For instance, Free To Play format games are a big hit, which draws more people to join online gambling industry.

The gambling services market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track betting. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. Revenues in this market include the margins made on the amounts gambled but not those amounts themselves.

Market Scope:

By Type:

Casino

Lotteries

Sports Betting

Others – Gambling

By Channel Type:

Offline

Online

Virtual Reality(VR)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Gambling in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Gambling market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Gambling market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Research uses a bottom-up approach to assess the overall size of the market. Data from different industries and end-user industries and their applications across different product types are recorded and forecast during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments are documented by industry experts and experts, as well as company representatives, and by analyzing data from these segments and sub-segments over the last few years, externally verified to gain market size.

