GaN Power Devices Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Texas Instruments

The report titled “GaN Power Devices Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

The GaN Power Devices market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The global GaN power device market for RF power device held the largest share in 2016. In 2016, more than 90% of the total GaN power device market for RF power devices was dominated by the telecommunications; military, defense, and aerospace; and consumer and enterprise verticals.

RF power devices are used in the military applications, very small aperture terminal (VSAT), phased-array radar applications, defense applications, RF cellular infrastructure, jammers, and satellite communications. Initially developed for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq, GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronics including radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global GaN Power Devices Market: Fujitsu, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Texas Instruments, EPIGAN, NTT Advanced Technology, RF Micro Devices, Cree Incorporated, Aixtron, International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE), Mitsubishi Chemical, and others.

Global GaN Power Devices Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global GaN Power Devices Market based on Types are:

600V

Other

Based on Application , the Global GaN Power Devices Market is segmented into:

Server and Other IT Equipments

High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies

Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

Regional Analysis For GaN Power Devices Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global GaN Power Devices Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of GaN Power Devices Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the GaN Power Devices Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of GaN Power Devices Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of GaN Power Devices Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

