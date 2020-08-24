pompeo-“optimistic”-to-see-“other-arab-countries”-normalize-relations-with-israel

The head of the diplomacy of the United States said this Monday “optimistic” in relation to the idea of ​​seeing “other Arab countries” normalize relations with Israel following the agreement between the Hebrew State and the United Arab Emirates.

“I am very optimistic to see other Arab countries take this opportunity (…) and recognize the State of Israel,” said Mike Pompeo at a press conference in Jerusalem, on the first day of a five-day trip to the Middle East.

“(…) Recognizing the State of Israel and working alongside it will not only increase stability in the Middle East, but will improve the lives of people in their own countries,” he said alongside the first Israeli administration, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The announcement of the historic agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was made last day 13 by US President Donald Trump.

The pact represents a victory in foreign policy terms for Trump a few months away from seeking re-election, reflecting a shift in the Middle East in which common concerns about Iran have partly outweighed traditional Arab support for Palestinians, according to o The US news agency Associated Press.

The agreement, which also requires Israel to suspend its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, was rejected by the Palestinians.

In addition to Netanyahu, Pompeo will meet Defense Minister and Alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz and his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.

On the secretary's agenda American state officials will also be involved in matters such as the restoration of international sanctions against Iran and the influence of China in Israel.

The White House has insisted that other countries in the Persian Gulf, such as Bahrain, Oman or Saudi Arabia, follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates.

The step taken by Abu Dhabi is a change in historical consensus within the Arab League, which rejects the establishment of relations with Israel until there is a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

After Israel, Pompeo has scheduled visits to the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, the State Department said.