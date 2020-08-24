berlin-film-festival-2021-will-be-in-person-and-with-structural-changes

The edition of 2021 of the Berlin Film Festival will be in person and will have some adjustments to the schedule and structure, adapting to the context of Covid – 19, the organization announced this Monday.

“In times of pandemic of the new coronavirus, it became clearer that we still need spaces for analogical experience in the cultural sphere”, Berlinale directors, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, said in a statement.

The 71 .th edition of the Berlin Film Festival will take place from 11 to 21 February 2021 and structural adjustments still to be announced. The usual European cinema market, one of the side events, will take place in a hybrid model, in person and 'online'.

According to the organization, the implementation of the festival and the business market will be done according to the safety and hygiene rules that were in force at the time, taking into account the evolution of the Covid pandemic – 19.

As for the program, the festival's management decided that the representation award no longer has a gender indication – male or female – and is renamed Silver Bear for Best Performance and Silver Bear for Best Secondary Performance

For the direction of the festival, the decision is a sign of an awareness of gender issues in the film industry.

In the next edition of Berlinale, the Generation section will no longer have short films in the competition, and the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer award will be called Silver Bear – Jury Prize.

That award had been suspended this year after an investigation revealed that Alfred Bauer, the first director of the Berlin festival, had ties to Nazism.