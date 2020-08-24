politicians-and-artists-demand-explanations-after-brazilian-president-said-he-wanted-to-beat-the-journalist

Opposition party politicians and Brazilian artists started a campaign on social media to demand explanations from the President of Brazil, after Jair Bolsonaro threatened a journalist on Sunday.

Questioned by a reporter from the newspaper O Globo about checks by Fabrício Queiroz – a former aide investigated for embezzlement of public money together with the eldest son of the Brazilian President -, which were deposited in the account of the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro without any explanation, Jair Bolsonaro replied:

“I want to beat your mouth,” said the Brazilian President to O Globo reporter, who asked him about the check deposits made by Queiroz on the account of the first lady during Bolsonaro's visit to the cathedral of Brasilia.

In response, netizens, including dozens of public figures, started a campaign that is among the subjects this Monday with more mentions on the social network Twitter, which urges the Brazilian President to answer the question that motivated the threat.

“President @jairbolsonaro, why did your wife Michelle receive 89 thousand reais by Fabrício Queiroz? ”, which singer Caetano Veloso added to his Twitter account.

“Bolsonaro and his dictator's delusions talking about hitting a reporter for asking about Queiroz's checks for Michelle. We have an eighth grade bully at the Planalto Palace. Why don't you answer the question? ”Asked Marello Freixo, one of the main leaders of the Socialism Freedom Party (Psol), which is opposed to the Government.

Opposition senator Randolfe Rodrigues, from the Rede Sustentabilidade party, also asked: “President @jairbolsonaro, why did your wife Michelle receive R $ 89 thousand of Fabrício Queiroz? ”

“ We have overcome the dictatorship, we are a democracy and Bolsonaro has to respect acquired rights. We will file a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the OAS (Organization of American States) so that the body can monitor violence against freedom of the press in Brazil, ”added the same parliamentarian on Twitter.

According to denunciations published in recent days by different media in Brazil, former parliamentary advisor Fabricio Queiroz made between 2011 and 2016 about twenty deposits in Michelle Bolsonaro's bank account in the total amount of 89 thousand reais (about 13, 3 thousand euros).

Queiroz is currently detained at home in the context of an investigation that also involves Flávio Bolsonaro, accused of embezzlement of public funds when he was serving as Rio de Janeiro state deputy.

According to denunciations, Flávio Bolsonaro demanded that his advisers in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro give him a part of his wages, which is illegal, and Queiroz is responsible for collecting the money and depositing it in the Bolsonaro family's accounts.

Also entities linked to journalism and press freedom have questioned the Brazilian Government about the treatment given to professionals in the area.

The non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has denounced in recent months the high number of attacks by Bolsonaro on the media and press freedom.

According to a study by the National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj), attacks on journalists in Brazil, including murders, assaults and threats, jumped 54, 07% last year of 135 cases, in 2018, for 208 cases, in 2019.

Fenaj registered at least 121 public statements made by Bolsonaro last year in which he attacked or discredited journalists or media outlets in the country.