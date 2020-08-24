eight-dead-and-26-injured-in-road-accident-in-southern-mozambique

At least eight people died and 26 were injured, including two seriously, in a road accident this Monday in the municipality of Boane, in the province of Maputo, southern Mozambique, a police source told Lusa.

The accident, which occurred around 5 am 30 local (4 am 30 in Lisbon), involved two buses and a van carrying passengers, said Juarce Martins , head of Public Relations and spokesman for the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) in the province of Maputo.

“The cause of the accident was an irregular overtaking”, noted the PRM spokesman , adding that two of the vehicles involved in the accident were speeding during a passenger dispute.

The seriously injured were taken to the Matola Provincial Hospital, but were later transferred to the Central Hospital of Matola. Maputo due to the seriousness of his injuries.