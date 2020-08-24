mozambique.-first-lady-offers-50-tons-of-products-to-displaced-people-from-cabo-delgado

The Mozambican first lady, Isaura Nyusi, offered 50 tons of various products to a displacement reception center due to armed violence in Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique.

Taking into account the situation of the displaced, “support is insufficient”, but it is expected to “minimize the suffering” of those people, said Isaura Nyusi, as part of the visit to that northern Mozambique province, mentioned this Monday by the newspaper “O País”

The support, in food and hygiene products, was delivered to the reception center 3 de Fevereiro, in the Metuge district, in Cabo Delgado and that houses around three thousand displaced people, mostly women and children.

During the visit to the center, the first lady asked the families to keep hope, because “despite the suffering, better days will come. ”

“The government is working to restore security and guarantee the return to your homes and normalization of your lives, so we ask you to have hope, this problem will one day pass”, he said.

The provincial capital, Pemba, has been the main refuge for people looking for shelter and security in Cabo Delgado, but there are those who prefer to flee to other districts and even provinces in the region, especially Nampula.

Armed violence in Cabo Delgado, the province where the largest private investment for natural gas exploration in Africa (led by Total), has already caused the death of at least 1. 059 people in almost three years, in addition to the destruction of various infrastructures.

According to the United Nations, armed violence led to the flight of 250 000 people from districts affected by insecurity, further north of the province.