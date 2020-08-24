angola-has-already-raised-44-million-euros-with-the-privatization-of-14-assets-since-2019

The Angolan government fitted 31 billion kwanzas (44 million euros) with the privatization of

14 companies , from 2019 until April this year, the secretary announced this Monday of State for Finance and Treasury of Angola.

Osvaldo Victorino João, who was speaking at the end of the eighth meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, chaired this Monday by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, said that until the end of this year Expectation is to raise more than 100 billion kwanzas (142, 1 million euros) , with the privatization of 51 assets, excluding financial sector companies.

According to Osvaldo Victorino João, since the beginning of the Privatization Program 2019 – 2022 (PROPRIV) up to April this year, were registered 14 assets, mostly from the Special Economic Zone, and also from the agro-industrial area, with emphasis on the Camaiangala Farm, in addition to ives of the cold meat sector, namely warehouses and slaughterhouses.

The Angolan government official said that, with the 14 active, expected to creation of 150 direct jobs and 320 indirect

Most of the assets we mentioned are located in Angola, but there are at least two of them 14 that were located in Lisbon and that were part of Sonangol's asset sphere [petrolífera estatal] ”, he said.

In progress, he continued, are 51 privatization processes, which the government expects to be completed by the end of the year, with half of them expected to have their tenders completed between September and October

“Among these assets, referring to assets in the financial sector, we have the open tender for the privatization of BCI [Banco de Comércio e Indústria], it is also in the process of privatization at ENSA [seguradora estatal] and Sonangol's shares in BAI bank [Banco Angolano de Investimento] and Caixa Geral de Angola bank ”, he enumerated.

The Angolan Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury stressed that outside the financial system there are assets in the agribusiness sector, for which several proposals for the purchase of two assets.

We think that by the end of September we will have part of these assets of the privatized agro-industry and here we are talking about silos, slaughterhouses and a can factory in Benguela and several assets in the same sector ”, he said.

In the agriculture, the privatization of five assets is underway, including two large farms (Kizenga and Pungo Andongo, located in the province of Malanje), a process that has been underway for some time and is expected to be completed in September .

“We have a few more relevant sectors. From the point of view of ongoing processes, the second wave of tenders for the privatization of industries in the Special Economic Zone is in its final phase ”, said Osvaldo Victorino João, noting that they were launched 13 units, for which received 67 purchase proposals , which should also be completed next month.

The State's shareholdings in the breweries Cuca, EKA and Ngola are also being privatized, processes that are expected to end soon.

At the industrial sector level, added Osvaldo Victorino João, the three biggest assets are being privatized of the Angolan State in the sector, namely the textile factories TEXTANG II, Africa Textile and SATC. Ten applications have already been received for the sale of these assets, with the prospect that the privatization processes of these plants will be completed by September.

Launched on 2019, The PROPRIV provides for the sale of 195 assets held or participated by the Angolan State.