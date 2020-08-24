putin's-opponent-was-poisoned,-german-doctors-confirm

Alexei Navalny, leader of the Russian opposition and anti-corruption activist, was poisoned. The news is advanced by The Washington Post, which quotes the statement from the university hospital Charité in Berlin, which confirmed the diagnosis through independent laboratories. According to the hospital, the exact type of poison used has not yet been identified. However, it is believed to be a nervous system inhibitor.

Who is Alexei Navalny, the opponent who Putin wants out of the way

Navalny, who is in a coma after this suspected poisoning, has been in Berlin since 22 August, after having traveled to this country to receive medical care. Navalny was transported by an German army ambulance to the university hospital. The Charité hospital says that, at the moment, “there is no acute danger to life” for Nalvany.

“The outcome of the disease is still uncertain” and the long-term consequences, “mainly in the field of the nervous system, they cannot yet be ruled out at this stage, ”added the hospital after several tests were carried out on the Russian opponent.

Alexei Navalny felt bad on Thursday during a flight return from Tomsk, Siberia, to Moscow.

Alexei Navalny is already in Berlin. German doctors warn that diagnosis “will take time”

Initially, doctors in Omsk, a Russian city in Siberia where Navalny was hospitalized, they ruled out poisoning. “The diagnosis of poisoning was one of the first to be suggested, including by paramedics,” explained Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief physician at the Omsk Emergency Hospital to journalists on Monday. “That is why the patient was taken to the toxicology department. If we had found some confirmation of poisoning, things would have been much easier for us . Even so, we received definitive responses from two laboratories, who said they had not detected any chemical or toxic substances that they could describe as poisons or poisoning products ”, he added.

Altogether, Navalny, who has 44 years, was arrested 13 times in Russia. In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the detention of 2012 2014 violated their rights and was part of a political effort by the regime of Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, “to control the opposition”.