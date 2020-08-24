Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026

The Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Electric Vehicle Polymers market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Electric Vehicle Polymers refers to the polymers used in electric cars for the increasing the efficiency of the vehicle by reducing the weight of the vehicle. Polymers resemble the characteristics of metals such as better flame retardancy, toughness, and insulating properties.

The global electric vehicle polymers market size is expected to reach around 159 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of around 64.9% over forecast period 2019 to 2026.

The availability of various types of engineering plastics in the market such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyurethane, polypropylene, fluoropolymer, and thermoplastic polyester, among others are contributing to the growth of the segment. The goal of achieving a lightweight vehicle can be efficiently fulfilled by substituting metals with engineering plastics is an important factor favoring the growth of the segment.

BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Covestro (Germany), Celanese (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Solvay (Belgium), LANXESS (Germany), LG Chem (South Korea), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Evonik Industries (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals(Japan)

Engineering Plastics (ABS, PA, PC, PPS, Fluoropolymer)

Elastomers (Synthetic Rubber, Natural Rubber, Fluoroelastomer)

Passenger Electric Vehicle

Commercial Electric Vehicle

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Tesla launched a fully electric model Y in 2019, which can carry seven passengers and their cargo at the same time. The vehicle has two independent electric motors that control the torque of the rear and front wheels

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Electric Vehicle Polymers Production by Regions

5 Electric Vehicle Polymers Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

10 Electric Vehicle Polymers Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Study

14 Appendix.

The research on the Electric Vehicle Polymers market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team