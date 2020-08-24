PSU Polysulfone Market Development Analysis, Growth Rate Forecast to 2026

The Global PSU Polysulfone Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global PSU Polysulfone market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

PSU Polysulfone Market will research at CAGR of 6% during the Forecast Period

Company Coverage

Solvay, BASF, Quadrant, Ensigner, China-uju, Nytef Plastics, Polymer Dynamix, Shandong Horann, Changchun JUSEP, Dongguan Baifu

Segment by Type

Injection Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

Reinforced Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace

Plumbing

Household and Food

Electrical and Electronics

Mechanical Engineering

Others

In 2017, polysulfone (PSU) emerged as the second largest product by volume in the global polyarylsulfone industry with key applications in electrical & electronic, membranes and plumbing fittings. Polyphenyl sulfone (PPSU) is primarily used in specialty applications owing to its high cost. PSU is likely to witness higher demand owing to its increasing use for membrane application in oil & gas, medical, biotechnology, wastewater treatment, and sanitary industry.

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 PSU Polysulfone Production by Regions

5 PSU Polysulfone Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

10 PSU Polysulfone Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global PSU Polysulfone Study

14 Appendix.

The research on the PSU Polysulfone market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

