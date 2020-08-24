un-suspends-discussions-on-syria-after-discovery-of-three-covid-19-cases

The discovery of three cases of Covid – 19 among the delegates participating in Geneva in the discussions on the Syrian Constitution forced the UN to suspend the meeting, the organization announced this Monday, a few hours after the beginning of the meeting.

After informing the Swiss authorities and the United Nations section in Geneva, immediate action was taken according to the protocols, aiming at the reduction of risks and the monitoring of any person who may have been in close contact with those involved, ”said the UN Special Envoy's office in Syria, in a statement.

The third round of negotiations on the Syrian constitution had started this Monday morning in Geneva, under the aegis of the United Nations, which hoped that the parties would be able to hold “substantive discussions” during the week.

As negotiations come together 45 people representing the Damascus government, the opposition and civil society and the delegations arrived to the UN headquarters in Geneva with a mask due to the pandemic no coronavirus.

The chief negotiators of the Syrian government delegation, Ahmad Kuzbari, and the opposition, Hadi Al-Bahra, waved as they entered the building, but did not speak to the journalists waiting for them. The UN emissary to Syria, Geir Pedersen, was over the weekend with representatives of the three parties involved in the discussions.

On Friday, Pedersen had declared to average that the discussions in Geneva “obviously cannot resolve the Syrian conflict”, but represent an “important step in the right direction”. The United Nations hopes that the process will pave the way for a political resolution of the conflict, which has already caused more than 380. 000 dead since 2011.