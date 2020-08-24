covid-19.-who-still-awaits-scientific-data-on-russian-vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) is still waiting for Russia to share with its specialists data on the efficacy and safety of the Covid vaccine – 19 for discuss additional requirements that must be met.

“We are in dialogue with the Russian authorities to learn more about their candidate vaccine and we have already requested data on efficacy and safety,” said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan at a press conference this Monday.

We know that they have already passed some preliminary tests in humans and are to enter phase 3 (of clinical trials), one that can really demonstrate its effectiveness ”, he stated.

After testing on animals and, subsequently, on a few hundred people to rule out possible serious side effects, in those that are designated, respectively, stages 1 and 2 of trials for a vaccine , phase 3 implies that the vaccine should be tested, ideally, at least 30 thousand volunteers in areas where the virus actively circulates.

In this third phase, half of the participants pantes are injected with a placebo (neutral) agent and the rest with the vaccine, in order to validate the effectiveness of the medicine by comparing the results of the two groups.

We hope to discuss with the Russian authorities, analyze the available data and discuss requirements and further studies and studies that may be needed, ”he explained. Soumya Swaminathan.

The director of the Gamaleya Center for Microbiology and Epidemiology, Alexandr Ginzburg, announced last week that the massive voluntary vaccination in Russia against Covid – 19 was due to start in September. Currently, WHO has registered 30 candidates for vaccine against to Covid – 19, in different phases of the tests

In May, the organization published the requirements for what it considers an effective and safe vaccine that, according to WHO, should ensure a minimum of 30% protection.

In terms of security, current studies assess the possible short-term undesired effects , but Soumya Swaminathan clarified that any approved vaccine must be evaluated in the long term “because there are some side effects that can only occur after a certain period of time”.

Therefore, the tests must be carried out in accordance with existing norms and standards, so that experts can analyze the data and so that a decision can be made on whether the vaccine should be approved or not ”, he underlined.

At the same press conference, the adviser to the Director-General of WHO, Bruce Aylward, recalled that the organization only evaluates vaccines that have gone through their emergency prequalification process and , so far, Russia has not requested that its vaccine be evaluated in that context.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the 'COVAX' platform, created to guarantee global and equal access to the vaccine or vaccines that may be developed, already has 172 requests to participate.

Of these 172 countries, only 80 are able to finance the purchase of the vaccine, with the rest dependent on financial support.

“Studies indicate that global competition for vaccine doses can increase its price exponentially compared to what would be a collaborative effort like COVAX,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The official also mentioned that investing in this platform, which already has nine vaccines in its portfolio, is “the fastest way to stop this pandemic”, since it will ensure that all countries have equal access to the vaccine as soon as it started to be marketed.