afghanistan.-taliban-delegation-visits-pakistan

A Taliban delegation is visiting Pakistan, which hopes to pressure the rebels to negotiate with the Afghan authorities , said this Monday the head of Pakistani diplomacy, at a time when the peace process from Afghanistan seems to stand still.

“The delegation is in Islamabad and we will have a series of meetings with them tomorrow [terça-feira] as part of efforts to (build) mutual trust,” said Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a conference

The visit takes place when the negotiations between the insurgents and the Afghan government, provided for in a Agreement signed at the end of February between the United States and the Taliban , are stops due to disagreement over a prisoner exchange.

In the pact not ratified by Kabul, which provides for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by mid 2021, Washington and the rebels agreed to exchange about 5. 000 Taliban prisoners by a thousand members of the Afghan forces. But 320 Taliban, among the most dangerous, remain detained by the Afghan authorities . France and Australia were opposed to the release of some of them.

Qureshi declared that Islamabad had invited the Taliban to underline the importance of the negotiations, according to him “the only way forward” in the Afghanistan. “It is up to the Afghans to reconcile and our task is to facilitate it,” he said.

In October 2019, mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban who spent eight years in prison in Pakistan, led a delegation to Islamabad in anticipation of the US- Taliban signed in February in Doha.

Pakistan was one of only three countries to recognize the Taliban regime in the years 1990 and has a certain influence on Afghan rebels.

Islamabad, which Kabul regularly accuses of welcoming and financing insurgents, has on several occasions called for negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan authorities.

On Sunday, Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, confirmed through the social network Twitter the negotiation of negotiators to Pakistan, to discuss in particular “developments recent developments in the peace process in Afghanistan. ”