hong-kong's-first-coronavirus-reinfection-case-confirmed

A team of researchers from the University of Hong Kong announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus reinfection. That is, the first case of someone who had already been infected, recovered from the disease and became infected again. The news is advanced by The New York Times, which confirms that a man 33 years old was diagnosed with the second infection around four and a half months after being first infected.

At the first infection, the man had only mild symptoms of the disease and now, when he was infected for the second time on a trip to Europe, has had any symptoms. “Our results prove that the second infection is caused by a new virus that you recently acquired,” said Kelvin Kai-Wang To, a microbiologist who is part of the research team at the University of Hong Kong.

As the same newspaper explains, several doctors have reported several cases of reinfection in the United States of America elsewhere. However, none of these cases had yet been confirmed through “rigorous tests.”

Common cold coronavirus is known to cause reinfections in less than a year. Even so, experts hoped that this new coronavirus could be like SARS and MERS that appear to produce longer-lasting immunity for a few years.