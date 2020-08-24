angola-stops-allocating-foreign-exchange-to-import-articles-whose-production-meets-demand

The Angolan government withdrew this Monday from allocating foreign exchange for the import of a set of products , among vegetables, legumes and industrial processing, whose production already satisfies domestic demand.

The decision was approved this Monday at the eighth ordinary meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, held under the guidance of the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

In statements to the press at the end of meeting, the minister of Industry and Commerce of Angola, Victor Fernandes, referred that the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers decided that for those products, namely beans, tomatoes, onions, mashed potatoes, pasta, sweet potatoes, garlic, carrots and bottled water, among others , whose internal capacity can already satisfy demand, there will no longer be the allocation of foreign currency for its import with ordinary resources from the treasury.

That is, products of this nature will only be imported with their own resources, with their own currencies. Treasury currencies will not be allocated for this import of products, the domestic production of which already satisfies demand ”, stressed the minister.

According to Victor Fernandes, these products have, in some cases, a high domestic production capacity, but which are not yet able to satisfy demand, but there are others that, provenly, are already able to satisfy this internal demand.