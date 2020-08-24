mozambique's-hidden-debts.-london-court-puts-former-president-armando-guebuza-on-the-list-of-defendants

Former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza was listed as a defendant by the London Superior Court of Justice in a lawsuit brought by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) of Mozambique related to the so-called hidden debts, contained in a decision of that instance .

The decision of the Commercial Court of the Superior Court of Justice in London is released by the Center for Public Integrity (CIP), a Mozambican civil society organization, under the number CL – 2019 – 000127 and has the date of 30 July.

In addition to Armando Guebuza, his son Armando Ndambi Guebuza, the former director of State Security and Information Services (SISE), is also a defendant in the London case. Gregório Leão, the former director of Economic Intelligence at SISE, António Carlos do Rosário, the former Mozambican Minister of Finance Manuel Chang and the former national director of the Treasury of Mozambique Isaltina Lucas.

The court also intends to hear as defendants Teófilo Nhangumele and Bruno Langa, two people close to Armando Ndambi Guebuza.

With the exception of Armando Guebuza and Isaltina Lucas, all the defendants that the Superior Court of Justice London intends to uvir are detained in Mozambique accused of involvement in the hidden debt scandal. Manuel Chang is being held in South Africa, where he is awaiting a decision by that country's justice on an extradition request from the Mozambican authorities and another from the US justice. Both requests are subject to criminal proceedings on hidden debts.

In the decision released today by the CIP, the London court also lists the international banks involved in the case and the former bank officials accused of participating in the hidden debt scheme. The ruling further indicates that the court rejected a challenge by the shipyard company Privinvest against the jurisdiction of the London court, on the grounds that the same case is being analyzed by Swiss justice.

No the same document, the owner of Privinvest Iskandar Safa is listed as a defendant in the case being settled in London.

The Superior Court of Justice scheduled the next hearing for January 2021. Speaking to Lusa today, Alexandre Chivale, a lawyer for the family of Armando Guebuza, said he is unaware that the former head of state was listed as an accused in London. “I am not aware that such an act will have happened,” said Alexandre Chivale, without going into details on the matter.

In early July, Lusa reported that Judge David Waksman, from Superior Court of Justice, accepted the change in the name of the Privinvest group in the judicial process on “hidden debts” taking place in London, unblocking the procedures opened by the Mozambican PGR against the investment bank Credit Suisse.

The lawyers of the Lebanese naval group had questioned the reference of the case to Prinvinvest Shipbuilding SAL Abu Dhabi (Branch), a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates that appears on the front page of the contract with the Mozambican public company ProIndicus. According to Essex Court Chambers lawyer Nathan Pillow, that company “simply does not exist” because the license was transferred to another subsidiary entitled Privinvest Shipbuilding Investments LLC.

However, the judge of the Court Comercial de Londres, which is part of the Superior Court [High Court], accepted the request that it asked the group to be referred to in the complaint as Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL Holding, which is the parent company of a number of subsidiaries. In the lawsuit, Mozambique intends to cancel the debt of 622 million dollars (552, 6 million euros) from ProIndicus to Credit Suisse and requires compensation that covers all the losses of the “hidden debts” scandal.

At stake are the “hidden debts” of the Mozambican state of around US $ 2 billion (€ 1.8 billion) contracted between 2013 to 2014 at form of credit with the British branches of the investment banks Credit Suisse and VTB on behalf of the Mozambican state-owned companies Proindicus, Ematum and MAM. According to the prosecution, the loans were guaranteed by the then Finance Minister Manuel Chang, but the Government of Mozambique stated that he “did not have the authority” to sign sovereign guarantees, which were unconstitutional and illegal because the Mozambican parliament did not approve the loans.

The financing was intended for the purchase of tuna fishing boats and for maritime safety equipment and services provided by Privinvest companies. The complaint filed by the Government of Mozambique alleges that the three transactions involved the payment of bribes to officials of the executive, including Chang, who is being held in South Africa and is the subject of extradition requests from Mozambique and the United States of America.

In parallel, a lawsuit against is taking place in Mozambique) defendants accused of criminal association, blackmail, passive corruption, embezzlement, abuse of office or function, violation of management rules and falsification of documents.