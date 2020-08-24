Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2020-2026 | Major Giants – AGRO Merchants Group, United Parcel Service of America Inc. DSV, VersaCold Logistics Services

The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the steadfast knowledge in this Pharmaceutical Logistics Market report. This market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, sales volume, and market share are also estimated in this market report. To achieve maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very fundamental to figure out market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends & customer behaviour where this Pharmaceutical Logistics Market report comes into picture.

Global pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 98.19 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for more effective and efficient logistics service amid a rise in consumption of pharmaceutical products.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmaceutical logistics market are Agility; Air Canada; PCI Pharma Services; Continental Cargo OÜ; CEVA Logistics; Schenker AG; Deutsche Post AG; FedEx; Kerry Logistics Network Limited; LifeConEx; Genco Shipping & Trading; AGRO Merchants Group; United Parcel Service of America, Inc.; DSV; VersaCold Logistics Services; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; KUEHNE + NAGEL; YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.; Stellar; SF Express; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Pharmaceutical logistics is a specialized branch of logistics services wherein service providers are focused on providing transporting, storage, proper handling and delivering the pharmaceutical products from the manufacturing location to the desired location. Pharmaceutical logistics require the services to be designated as per the regulations of products provided by the authorities.

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : By Type

Cold Chain

Non Cold Chain

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : By Service

Logistics

Procedures

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : By Application

Chemical Pharma

Bio-Pharma

Specialized Pharma

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Drivers

Increasing sales and consumption of pharmaceutical products which has been caused by an increased prevalence of chronic diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Need for decreasing the overall cost of logistics service by adopting a unified distribution service; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Enhanced verification and safety of services as it prevent counterfeit drugs being distributed through the supply chain; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Increased demand for specialized value-added services such as temperature-controlled, cold chain storage; this factor is expected to add on to the growth of the market

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Restraints

Requirement of a coordinated and interlinked logistics services with complete anonymity in the supply chain of pharmaceuticals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Requirement of complying with strict regulations that are varied according to the different regions of the world; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

The report offers Pharmaceutical Logistics Market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

