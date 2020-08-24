Pharmacy Automation Market 2020-2025 | Major Giants – BD., Cerner Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the steadfast knowledge in this Pharmacy Automation Market report. This market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, sales volume, and market share are also estimated in this market report. To achieve maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very fundamental to figure out market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends & customer behaviour where this Pharmacy Automation Market report comes into picture.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market report gives clear idea to Healthcare industry in regard with what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what to be get done to surpass the competitor. This market report serves a great purpose of better decision making and achieving competitive advantage. The report supports in evaluating brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour with which refined business strategies can be fixed. Pharmacy Automation Market report has been comprised of a significant data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global and regional level.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to reach USD 11,826.42 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in this Pharmacy Automation Market are BD., Cerner Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuka Aktiengesellschaft, Omnicell, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, RxSafe, LLC, ARxIUM, Talyst, LLC., among others.

The centralized segment is dominating the global pharmacy automation.

The decentralized segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such increased need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies

Market Segmentation: Global Pharmacy Automation Market

The global pharmacy automation market is segmented based on offering into two notable segments hardware and software. In 2018, hardware is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with 66.9% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product, global pharmacy automation market is segmented into four notable segments: automated medication dispensing systems automated, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated table-top counters, automated storage and retrieval systems. Automated medication dispensing systems is sub segmented into centralized and decentralized. Centralized is further segmented into robots/robotic automated dispensing systems and carousels. Decentralized is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose dispensing systems, pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems and ward-based automated dispensing systems. Automated is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose packaging & labelling systems and automated multi-dose packaging & labelling systems. In 2018, automated medication dispensing systems is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: Global Pharmacy Automation Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global pharmacy increased are need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies

Reasons to Purchase this Report

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

The Pharmacy Automation Market report provides insights on the following pointers:-

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Pharmacy Automation Market” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market To understand the future outlook and prospects for Pharmacy Automation market analysis and forecast.

