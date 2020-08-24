Spinal Implants Market 2020-2026 || Global Players – Centinel Spine LLC, Spineart, Reliance Medical Systems, Paradigm Spine, Premia Spine, Exactech Inc.

The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the steadfast knowledge in this Spinal Implants Market report. This market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, sales volume, and market share are also estimated in this market report. To achieve maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very fundamental to figure out market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends & customer behaviour where this Spinal Implants Market report comes into picture.

Global spinal implants market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological upgradations in spine surgery and surging aging and obese population globally which is increasing the figure of spine deformities.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global spinal implants market are Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Alphatec Spine Inc., K2M Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Stryker, Orthofix Holdings Inc., NuVasive Inc., DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical Inc., Aesculap Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Centinel Spine LLC, Spineart, Reliance Medical Systems, Paradigm Spine, Premia Spine, Exactech Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Lumitex Inc., SpineFrontier Inc., Life Spine Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.

Market Definition: Global Spinal Implants Market

There is a prevalence of spinal disorders globally which is driving the need for implants. These are instruments which are used at the time of spinal surgery to facilitate fusion, stabilize, correct deformities and strengthen the spine. The spinal implants are made of metals such as stainless steel or titanium and are available in different sizes according to the requirement for treatment. It is also categorized into hooks, cages, pedicles screw, plates and rods. There is a lot of research done to refine implants to improve patient outcomes.

Segmentation: Global Spinal Implants Market

Spinal Implants Market : By Configuration

Spinal Fusion Devices

Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices

Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices

Spinal Bone Stimulators

Spine Biologics

Spinal Implants Market : By Procedure

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Others

Spinal Implants Market : By Material

Titanium

Titanium-Alloy

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Others

Spinal Implants Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Spinal Implants Market:

In June 2019, NuVasive Inc. has announced the launch of new product Modulus TLIF-O. It is a titanium spine implant made for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedure. With this launch, the company will expand the product portfolio as well as increase its market share.

In May 2019, Medtronic announced its acquisition of Titan Spine. The acquisition will expand the product portfolio of Medtronic and it will also strengthen its market share. This deal will establish Medtronic as a key innovator in spinal surgical procedural solutions and it will increase the goodwill in the market.

Spinal Implants Market : Drivers

The growing geriatric and obese population is driving the growth of the market

The surging prevalence of spinal disorders is fueling the growth of the market

The spinal surgery has undergone some innovations which has led to market growth

The minimally invasive surgery has gained interest among the surgeon which is contributing to the growth of the market

The bone grafting products is going under technological innovations and developments which is contributing to the growth of the market

Spinal Implants Market : Restraints

Due to stringent compliances and regulatory approval procedure is restraining the growth of the market

The unfavorable reimbursement scenario is hampering the growth of the market

The treatment procedural cost are increased which act as a hindrance in the market growth

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Spinal Implants Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Spinal Implants Market

