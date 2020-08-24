Truck Transport Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, and Outlook During 2020 to 2030

Truck Transport Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Truck Transport market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Truck Transport market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Truck Transport market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Truck Transport industry.

Top Leading Companies of Global Truck Transport Market are C.H. Robinson; J.B. Hunt Transport Services; YRC Freight; Swift Transport; Landstar and others.

(Avail a Up-to 20% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072014018/truck-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-general-freight-trucking-specialized-freight-trucking-2-by-application-oil-gas-industrial-manufacturing-energy-mining-food-beverages-pharmaceuticals-healthcare-others-3-by-size-heavy-trucks-medium-trucks-light-trucks-covering-c-h-robinson-j-b-hunt-transport-services-yrc-freight-swift-transportation-landstar/inquiry?Mode=28

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global truck transport market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global truck transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global truck transport market.

The global truck transport market is expected to decline from $1609.2 billion in 2019 to $1591.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $1984.9 billion in 2023.

The truck transport market consists of sales of truck transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of cargo using motor vehicles, such as trucks and tractor trailers. This market does not include household and office goods transportation services , which is a specialized industry.

Truck transportation companies are widely using robotics solutions to reduce delivery time and costs. It enables truck transportation companies move boxes and containers in and out of semitrailers and ocean freight containers, irrespective of its shape and size. Robotics mainly helps truck transportation companies reduce labor costs while speeding up shipment processing and delivery times. Therefore, courier delivery, logistics and material handling companies such as UPS, DHL, and FedEx are testing robotic loading and unloading of irregular parcels. For instance, DHL started testing Baxter and Sawyer robots for co-packing and value-added tasks, such as packaging, assembly, kitting, and pre-retail services, in 2016. Earlier, material handling systems company Wynright Corporation had launched the Robotic Truck Unloader (RTU) in 2013. It is an autonomous robotic machine that can be used to unload floor-loaded products from truck trailers or ocean freight containers.

Market Scope:

1) By Type: General Freight Trucking; Specialized Freight Trucking

2) By Application: Oil & Gas; Industrial & Manufacturing; Energy & Mining; Food & Beverages; Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare; Others

3) By Size: Heavy Trucks; Medium Trucks; Light Trucks

Get Discount on this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072014018/truck-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-general-freight-trucking-specialized-freight-trucking-2-by-application-oil-gas-industrial-manufacturing-energy-mining-food-beverages-pharmaceuticals-healthcare-others-3-by-size-heavy-trucks-medium-trucks-light-trucks-covering-c-h-robinson-j-b-hunt-transport-services-yrc-freight-swift-transportation-landstar/discount?Mode=28

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Truck Transport Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Truck Transport in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Truck Transport market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Truck Transport market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072014018/truck-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-general-freight-trucking-specialized-freight-trucking-2-by-application-oil-gas-industrial-manufacturing-energy-mining-food-beverages-pharmaceuticals-healthcare-others-3-by-size-heavy-trucks-medium-trucks-light-trucks-covering-c-h-robinson-j-b-hunt-transport-services-yrc-freight-swift-transportation-landstar?Mode=28

Research uses a bottom-up approach to assess the overall size of the market. Data from different industries and end-user industries and their applications across different product types are recorded and forecast during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments are documented by industry experts and experts, as well as company representatives, and by analyzing data from these segments and sub-segments over the last few years, externally verified to gain market size.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1-Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice

2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us: Truck Transport

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.