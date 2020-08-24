Commercial Vehicle Market 2020 Is Booming Globally | Top Leading Players: Daimler AG; Volvo Group; Man Truck & Bus; Hino Motors; Scania

Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Commercial Vehicle market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Commercial Vehicle market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Commercial Vehicle market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Commercial Vehicle industry.

Top Leading Companies of Global Commercial Vehicle Market are Daimler AG; Volvo Group; Man Truck & Bus; Hino Motors; Scania and others.

Market Overview:

North America was the largest region in the global commercial vehicle market, accounting for 65% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global commercial vehicle market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global commercial vehicle market.

The global commercial vehicle market is expected to grow from $791.1 billion in 2019 to $815.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $1122 billion in 2023.

The commercial vehicles manufacturing market consists of sales of commercial vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce complete light trucks and utility vehicles such as light duty vans, minivans, pick-up trucks and sports utility vehicles, and complete heavy duty trucks, buses, coaches, heavy duty motor homes and other special purpose heavy duty motor vehicles for highway use.

Truck manufacturing companies are now using alternative drive systems to produce environmentally friendly low carbon emission trucks. Alternative drive systems are hydrogen-powered, electric or hybrid vehicles. They have significantly low carbon emissions, make use of renewable fuels and lower fuel costs by up to 50%. For example, Mercedes-Benz manufactures trucks with alternative drive systems using biogas as fuel, thus making them sustainable, inexpensive and CO2 neutral. Daimler has the world’s largest truck fleet with hybrid drives. Hybrid trucks are being commercially used in North America, Europe and Japan.

Market Scope:

1) By Type: Light Commercial Vehicle; Heavy Trucks; Buses And Coaches

2) By Fuel Type: Gasoline; Diesel; Others

3) By Application: Mining & Construction; Logistics; Passenger Transportation; Others

4) By Propulsion Type: IC Engine; Electric Vehicle

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Commercial Vehicle in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Commercial Vehicle market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Commercial Vehicle market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.