ronaldinho-goes-free-after-six-months-detained-in-paraguay

Former Brazilian international footballer Ronaldinho was released on Monday, after six months in prison in Paraguay , after the judge accepted the conditional suspension of the process involving the use of a false passport.

In early March, Ronaldinho and his brother and representative Roberto Assis (ex-Sporting player) were arrested and later arrested in Asunción, where they had some publicity and charity events scheduled, for having both entered the country with a false passport .

Now the former footballer from FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan or Paris Saint-Germain finally leaves the prison he was in, paying a sum of 90 thousand dollars (more than 76 thousand euros) to a charity, while Assisi will pay 110 thousand dollars and will have to appear, every four months and for two years, with the judicial authorities of Brazil.

The two were under house arrest in a hotel from Asunción since April 7, when they left the jail where they were.

Ronaldinho was imprisoned in one of the Paraguayan National Police buildings for a month, initially without the right to bail, but later ended up paying a total of 1.6 million dollars (about 1.4 million euros) to move to the home regime.

Dália Lopez, who is wanted by the police and has an arrest warrant for Interpol, is president of the Fraternidade Angelical Foundation, for which she invited and financed Ronaldinho's trip to Paraguay to a child welfare program at the institution, and is appointed as the head of an alleged gang that falsified the passport of the Brazilian and his brother.