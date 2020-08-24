this-apple-store-floats-on-water

The Apple Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore, is a store of the technological giant that has everything not to go unnoticed: a spherical design, a big red apple and is located in a bay where it floats. It hasn't opened yet, but it is already giving a lot to talk about because it is the first Apple store that is floating in the water. It will open soon.

This Apple Store is part of the Marina Bay Sands casino and luxury hotel, one of the most iconic buildings in the city-state. As The Verge says, during the day the store looks like a spaceship, at night the store has several lights.

The rumors are indeed true! Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple store in the world that floats on the water, is opening soon in Singapore. # AppleMarinaBaySands #Singapore #SingapoRediscovers #cityscape #architecture @Apple @marinabaysands @AP_Magazine @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/Awbgzo2qtO – Javan Ng (@javanng) August 24, 2020

This will be the 512 Apple's official worldwide store. Even though it has a very different exterior look, inside the company says it will fulfill all the necessary requirements for the proper containment of the new coronavirus.

Here's Apple's fun teaser video for the upcoming Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore: pic.twitter.com/ngDHk1apDV – MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) August 24, 2020

On Wednesday, Apple achieved an appreciation of two billion dollars (1. 681. 415. 843. 800 euros), making it become the first US company to achieve this feat. Currently, the brand continues to grow, however, postponing the launch of the next version of the company's best-selling equipment, the iPhone.