trump's-provocation-to-democrats:-“if-you-want-to-leave-them-behind,-shout:‘-12-more-years-[of-mandates]-’”

Donald Trump, President of the United States candidate for another term in the White House, spoke this Monday at the start of the Republican Party Convention, which takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. With no tongue in cheek, and taking the stage with an audience that chanted “four more years, four more years”, he said: “If you really want to leave them past, say more 12 years, ”says The New York Times.

The rest of the surprise speech – Trump should only speak to 27 in August – it was the style that Trump has accustomed voters to. He left strong criticism of the opposition of the Democratic Party, which accuses “using Covid to steal the election”, in a reference to the postal vote that some states want to implement because of the pandemic.

The President highlighted the work he has done to stabilize the economy . In addition, he directly accused former US President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden (who is now a candidate against Trump) of spying on his 2016. “We caught them doing really bad things,” he said.

The radical left will demand that he [Biden] appoint crazy and super-radical judges who go to the Supreme Court, ”said Trump.

In Trump's reading, Biden's decisions will “kill” his voters' “American dream”. Throughout the hour-long speech, the Republican candidate pointed the finger at other Democrats, such as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, for putting in place restrictive measures to contain the new coronavirus just to harm the current President in the elections. “I assure you, on November 4th, everything will open,” he promised.

USA. Republicans officially rename Trump and Pence

Unlike the Democrats' convention, Republicans decided to hold a physical event with capacity restrictions. Even so, the American politician recalled the 175 thousand linked deaths à Covid – 19 that the country registers. “We will never forget them,” he said, stressing that the number will still rise. Even so, he defended himself by saying that the number would be even greater if it weren't for his decisions.

This Monday the Republican Party officially named Donald Trump and Mike Pence as their candidates for President and Vice President of the USA. This choice was made by 336 delegates, a number lower than common 2 500, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “The choice in this election has never been clearer and the challenges have never been higher.” Let's make America great again. Again, ”said Pence after the nomination.