islamic-state-group-threatens-to-grow-again-in-syria-and-iraq,-warns-un

The threat of the Islamic State group is again growing in the main strongholds of the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, the United Nations (UN) anti-terrorism commission warned this Monday.

The head of this UN service, Vladimir Voronkov, said this Monday that, over the recent months, the threat of the organization jihadist decreased in places like Europe and grew in others , as in the Middle East.

The core of the Islamic State group in the Middle East continued to “consolidate its position” in some of the areas it already controlled and is acting more openly, with greater confidence, noted the UN official.

On 2020, the number of attacks increased significantly compared to the previous year , and it is estimated that more than 10. 000 fighters remain active in Iraq and Syria, with several of these elements moving freely between the two countries, in small cells.

V oronkov also stressed that the movement is strengthening its presence in various areas of Africa and noted the threat posed by the group in Libya, a country in conflict, even with only a few hundred combatants.

The head of the UN counter-terrorism commission also stated that the core of the group jihadist in Afghanistan, even with territorial losses, can launch major attacks in various areas of the country and stressed that the group wants to attract dissatisfied fighters with the peace established between the Taliban movement and the United States earlier this year.

The main threat facing Europe today is that of local terrorists radicalized by the Internet , with several countries also reporting a growing problem with far-right violence, which may require embezzlement of resources used so far to monitor jihadists, stressed Voronkov.

Covid's pandemic – 19, with the constraints and restrictions associated with it, limited the group's action jihadist in countries that are not the scene of conflicts , the official said.

According to the UN, the impact of the pandemic on recruitment and fundraising by the Islamic State group is clear, but the organization considers that the economic crisis can “worsen conditions” that favor terrorism in the medium and long term, both in conflict and other areas.