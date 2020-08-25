Fuel Card Market To Witness Massive Growth | Competitive Outlook By BP, Comdata, ENGEN PETROLEUM, Exxon Mobil Corp

A fuel card, also known as the fleet card is utilized for the payment of fuel at gas stations. These cards are also used for the payment of vehicle maintenance and other expenses. The features of fuel card include convenient and comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates, providing real-time updates to fleet managers or owners and enabling them to track all the business related expenses of their fleet. These cards eliminate the manual task of submission of receipts, auditing, and the issuance of checks. The increasing cashless transactions, cost saving from discounts and offers, availability of value-added services, rising fuel theft, technological shifts, and changing customer behavior/preference are the primary drivers that are boosting the growth of the fuel card market. Moreover, a profound shift to payments digitization and the influence of IoT are expected to provide significant opportunities to fuel card market to grow in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the fuel card market are BP P.L.C., Comdata, ENGEN PETROLEUM LTD., Exxon Mobil Corporation, FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Libya Oil Holding Ltd, Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bancorp, and Wex Inc. among others.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003099/

The reports cover key developments in the Fuel Card Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Fuel Card Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fuel Card Market in the global market.

The “Global Fuel Card Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fuel card market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global fuel card market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global fuel card market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the fuel card market.

The Fuel Card Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2018 to 2027, with 2018 being the base year and the 2018 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Fuel Card Market LANDSCAPE

Fuel Card Market- KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Fuel Card Market- GLOBAL ANALYSIS

Fuel Card Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

Fuel Card Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – Application

Fuel Card Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Fuel Card Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

Buy Now: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003099/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com