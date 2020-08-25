annual-african-bank-meetings-begin-this-tuesday-to-re-elect-president

The governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) begin this Tuesday a series of meetings within the scope of the Annual Meetings, held in a regular manner virtual and ending on Thursday with predictable re-election of the President, Akinwumi Adesina.

This year's meeting follows the criticism made by the United States to the decision of the bank's ethics committee, which cleared the bank president , Akinwumi Adesina, of the accusations made by an anonymous set of officials about favoring family members and assigning contracts.

The commission appointed a working group, which included former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, to validate the findings of the investigation, the group having concluded that Adesina should be acquitted of all the accusations made by the anonymous group of employees and that the ethics committee analyzed the case in an impartial manner.

The governors' vote on Adesina's reelections, the single candidate the leadership of the most important African multilateral bank takes place in Thursday, the last day of these meetings that take place at a time of great uncertainty and significant economic and financial difficulties arising from the pandemic and the fall in the price of raw materials, on which many countries depend to balance budgets.

The Covid pandemic – 19 has already caused at least 809 thousand dead and infected more than 23, 4 million people in 196 countries and territories, according to an assessment by the French agency AFP.