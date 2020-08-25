covid-19.-guinea-bissau-president-extends-state-of-emergency-for-another-15-days

The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, extended this Monday the state of emergency in the country by more 15 days under the fight against the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, refers to a presidential decree released to the press.

The head of state states that he decided to prolong the state of emergency, which ended at 24 h this Monday, until September 8, because the “measures implemented to control the spread of Covid – 19 and limit its impact on the economy and other sectors of people's lives have failed to achieve that goal. ”

In the decree, Umaro Sissoco Embaló points out that he took the decision to prolong the state of emergency, also taking into account the report of the High Commissioner for Combating Covid – 19 and to “defend and preserve public health.”

In this context, it is necessary to maintain some measures to combat the pandemic and demand greater accountability and engagement in the generalized and strict compliance with them ”, adds the head of state.

The decree determines ina a mandatory use of an individual protection mask and the duty to respect social distance . The government of Guinea-Bissau had proposed this Monday, following an extraordinary Council of Ministers, that the state of emergency be extended.

The state of emergency in Guinea-Bissau was decreed by the first time in March, after the first infections with the new coronavirus in the country were confirmed. Since then, the Guinean President has extended the state of emergency eight times , including this Monday's decision.

The data released this Monday by the High Commissioner for Combating Covid – 19 indicate that Guinea-Bissau has a cumulative total of 2. 205 cases, including 34 fatalities. There are more than 1. 000 active cases in the country , most of them in the Autonomous Sector of Bissau.

Speaking to reporters this Monday, the deputy coordinator of the high commissioner, Guinean doctor Tumane Baldé, appealed to Guineans to respect the measures imposed to combat the pandemic.

“We have the feeling that Guineans are suspecting and understand that the pandemic has passed. That does not correspond to the truth, ”said doctor Tumane Baldé, stressing that the numbers in the country are increasing. mask and wash your hands frequently.