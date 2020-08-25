Sodium Hypophosphite Market: Future Development, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Share, Size and Forecast

Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, this market research report is provided that cover many work areas. This Sodium Hypophosphite Market report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily.

An introduction of Sodium Hypophosphite Market 2020

Global sodium hypophosphite market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Expansion of the electronics and automotive sectors is the major factor for the growth of the market. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Sodium hypophosphite is also known as sodium salt, phosphinic acid, monohydrate. It’s chemical formula is NaH2PO2.H2O and molecular weight is 105.99. It is available in white, odorless, deliquescent granular powder having saline taste. It is also prepared as colorless and white crystalline plates. The sodium hypophosphite is soluble in alcohol, water and glycerol. It is synthesized by using neutralization of hypophosphorous acid and by direct aqueous alkaline hydrolysis of white phosphorus. The sodium hypophosphite acts as reducing agents.

Market Drivers

Expansion of the electronics and automotive sectors will act as driving force for market

Growing demand for water treatment in industrial applications is driving the growth of market

Significant growth of chemical and polymer & plastic industry across the globe will also fuel the market growth

Increasing use of sodium hypophosphite as reducing agent in electroplating of non-metallic materials such as plastics, glass, ceramics, and quartz acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Rise in the price of phosphorous rocks owing to scarcity in supply will restrict the growth of the market

Stringent government regulations over the manufacturing industry is another factor which can hinder this market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In November 2019, LLC “Kazphosphate” which is a significant producer of phosphorus products in Kazakhstan had improved manufacturing of phosphorus potassium fertilizers up to 20,000 tons. With this increment the company aims to reach planned volume production by the year 2020

